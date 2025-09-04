US threatens tariffs on countries backing UN ship fuel emissions deal

LONDON: The United States has instructed countries to reject a United Nations marine fuel emissions-cutting agreement or face tariffs, visa restrictions, and port levies.

American and European officials confirmed that the Trump administration aims to boost US economic influence by expanding its role in global shipping.

Washington withdrew from UN International Maritime Organization talks in April that led to a draft deal imposing fees on ships breaching carbon emissions standards.

The US State Department argued these measures would burden the shipping industry without significantly reducing emissions.

Four sources revealed the State Department recently contacted other IMO member countries warning them against adopting the “Net-Zero Framework”.

A State Department spokesperson stated America is preparing remedies including tariffs and visa restrictions should the framework pass in October’s IMO session.

The department will engage partners and allies to propose similar measures but declined to comment on private diplomatic discussions.

The Dutch government received a verbal warning that supporting the framework could trigger US tariffs or other retaliatory measures.

It remains unclear which other IMO countries Washington has approached regarding the emissions agreement.

The London-based IMO comprises 176 member countries responsible for regulating international shipping safety and pollution prevention.

Global shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world’s CO2 emissions, with the IMO deal designed to accelerate decarbonisation efforts.

About 90% of world trade occurs by sea, and emissions are projected to soar without an agreed mechanism.

An IMO spokesperson said the October session provides the appropriate platform to address member states’ concerns before adoption.

The initial deal passed with 63 states voting yes, 16 voting no, and 24 abstaining, though its passage remains uncertain if more countries abstain. – Reuters