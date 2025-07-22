US vows stronger deterrence against China for Philippines

WASHINGTON: US defense and diplomatic leaders assured Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos of increased military deterrence against China during high-level talks on Monday. The meetings set the stage for Marcos’ Tuesday discussion with President Donald Trump, whose NATO spending demands have unsettled European allies.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio separately emphasized Washington’s commitment to the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty during their discussions with Marcos. Both officials regard China as a primary security challenge in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Together we remain committed to the Mutual Defense Treaty. And this pact extends to armed attacks on our armed forces, aircraft or public vessels, including our Coast Guard anywhere in the Pacific, including the South China Sea,“ Hegseth stated. He highlighted rising US defense investments as critical for regional stability, adding, “We must forge a strong shield of real deterrence for peace, ensuring the long-term security and prosperity for our nations.”

Marcos acknowledged shifting geopolitical dynamics, expressing gratitude for US backing amid heightened tensions with Beijing. China maintains expansive claims over the South China Sea despite a 2016 international tribunal ruling rejecting its legal basis. Recent months have seen repeated confrontations between Philippine and Chinese vessels in disputed waters.

Since taking office in 2022, Marcos has deepened military cooperation with Washington under both the Trump and Biden administrations. The Philippines hosted expanded US troop rotations and joint exercises this year, signaling stronger bilateral ties. - AFP