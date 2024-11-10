US wants to restrict military aid to Israel over humanitarian aid issues in Gaza - Blinken

MOSCOW: The United States is willing to restrict military aid to Israel over the issues of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, reported Sputnik, quoting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

“So, we’ve been very directly engaged with Israel on the imperative of addressing the humanitarian needs of people in Gaza ... We will apply the law. I have a continuous obligation to ensure that assistance we’re providing is done in accordance with the law, whether it’s the Leahy Law, whether it’s international humanitarian law, whether it’s other things that we’re responsible for,“ Blinken said during a press conference after attending the ASEAN Summit in Laos.

The ASEAN summit was held from October 6-11 in Vientiane, Laos. The main topic of the summit was Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience.

- Bernama, Sputnik