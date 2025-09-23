US warns of more Brazil sanctions if necessary, Treasury’s Bessent says

WASHINGTON: The United States will impose sanctions on other Brazilian officials if necessary according to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Bessent issued the warning on Monday after Washington sanctioned the wife of the Brazilian judge who presided over the criminal case of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro.

He further cautioned Brazilian financial institutions that dealt with sanctioned individuals could also face sanctions.

When asked if other Brazilian officials could be sanctioned Bessent told reporters they would act if necessary.

“Any Brazilian financial institution that deals with sanctioned individuals should also consider those actions carefully,“ he added.

Bessent referenced American outlaws when asked why Washington targeted the judge’s wife.

“There’s no Clyde without Bonnie,“ he said referencing the pair who traveled the United States during the Great Depression. – Reuters