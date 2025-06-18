WhatsApp ‘concerned’ services to be blocked after Iran calls to delete app

WASHINGTON: WhatsApp said it was “concerned” that its services would be blocked in Iran after a state broadcaster urged the public to delete the messaging app, saying it was sharing data with arch-rival Israel.

State television IRIB appealed to Iranians on Tuesday to delete WhatsApp from their phones, alleging that the app collected users’ personal data and “last known locations and communications,“ and shared them with Israel.

On Wednesday, Israel and Iran exchanged fire for the sixth straight day, with Israel saying it struck a nuclear site near Tehran.

A WhatsApp spokesperson dismissed the IRIB claims, saying all messages sent on the app were “end-to-end encrypted,“ with only the sender and recipient able to access them.

“We’re concerned these false reports will be an excuse for our services to be blocked at a time when people need them the most,“ the spokesperson told AFP.

“We do not track your precise location, we don’t keep logs of who everyone is messaging and we do not track the personal messages people are sending one another,“ they said.

WhatsApp also does not “provide bulk information to any government.”

Israel launched a massive bombing campaign against Iran on Friday that has hit nuclear and military facilities, as well as residential areas.

Iran has responded by launching missiles and drones, and early Wednesday said it had fired hypersonic missiles at Israel.

Tehran announced Friday that it was placing temporary restrictions on the internet for the duration of the conflict.

Numerous sites and apps have since been at least partially inaccessible.

The authorities appealed to the public on Tuesday to “minimize their use of equipment connected to the internet and to take appropriate precautions” online.

For their own safety, civil servants and their security teams have been banned from using any connected devices, including smartphones, watches and laptops during the Israeli air offensive.

In the wake of nationwide protests triggered by the 2022 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, Iranian authorities had blocked several apps and online services, including WhatsApp.