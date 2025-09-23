White House says Trump fully supports border czar after bribery claims

WASHINGTON: The White House declared on Monday that President Donald Trump fully supports border czar Tom Homan following bribery allegations reported by Reuters and other media outlets.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt rejected reports that Homan accepted a $50,000 payment from an undercover FBI agent during a bribery sting operation last year.

“The White House and the president stand by Tom Homan 100% because he did absolutely nothing wrong,“ Leavitt told reporters at a press briefing.

She stated that FBI agents and prosecutors found no evidence of illegal activity or criminal wrongdoing by Homan.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday that Homan accepted a $50,000 bag of cash from an undercover FBI agent in a since-closed U.S. Justice Department bribery investigation.

The sources said Homan promised immigration-related government contracts upon joining the Trump administration in exchange for the money.

The sources spoke anonymously to discuss nonpublic investigations. – Reuters