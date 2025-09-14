Zelenskiy urges allies not to 'look for excuses' to avoid sanctions on Russia

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged allies to stop buying Russian oil and not to “look for excuses” to avoid sanctions.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. would only follow sanctions when all NATO members agree to the same.

“I urge all partners to stop looking for excuses not to impose sanctions—Europe, the U.S., the G7, the G20,“ Zelinskiy wrote on X.

“It is necessary to reduce the consumption of Russian oil, and this will definitely reduce Russia’s ability to fight. We can hear the position of the U.S., and this position should be heard by all who still choose supplies from Russia rather than from other partners,“ he added - REUTERS