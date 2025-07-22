Zelensky appoints ex-defence minister to lead Ukraine’s Russia talks

KYIV: Ukraine’s former defence minister Rustem Umerov will lead Kyiv’s delegation in the upcoming peace talks with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Tuesday.

Umerov, currently serving as secretary of the security council, will be joined by representatives from Ukrainian intelligence, the foreign ministry, and the president’s office.

The Kremlin has already tempered expectations, stating that both sides remain far apart on how to end the conflict, now in its fourth year.

Moscow has yet to reveal its delegation, but the previous round was led by Vladimir Medinsky, a hardline historian and head of the Russian Union of Writers, whom Ukraine dismissed as lacking real decision-making authority.

Zelensky outlined key discussion points, including prisoner exchanges, the return of abducted children, and preparations for a potential leaders’ meeting.

“We are ready to secure the release of our people and stop the killings,“ he said.

The last two rounds of talks, held in Istanbul in May and June, yielded minimal progress, with only agreements on prisoner swaps and the exchange of soldiers’ remains.

Since then, Russia has intensified air strikes and gained ground on the frontlines.

Kyiv argues that Moscow’s escalating aggression undermines any genuine commitment to peace. – AFP