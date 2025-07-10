Zelensky calls for increased defence funding amid Russian attacks

ROME: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for greater defence investments to counter escalating Russian attacks. Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, he emphasised the urgent need for air defence systems, interceptor drones, and missiles.

Zelensky addressed political and business leaders in Rome, urging them to increase financial support.

“When Russia increases its attacks, we cannot have a shortage of funding,“ he said. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced commitments worth around €10 billion, though specifics were not disclosed.

The conference coincided with another wave of Russian strikes on Kyiv, killing at least two people. Zelensky accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of deliberately targeting civilians to force mass displacement.

“He wants our people to suffer, to flee Ukraine, and for life itself to be destroyed,“ he said.

Ukraine also offered to share its advanced drone technology with allies. “We are ready to share this expertise,“ Zelensky stated, highlighting the country’s defensive and offensive capabilities.

The European Union pledged €2.3 billion for reconstruction and launched a new equity fund to attract private investments. Italy, France, Germany, and Poland will contribute to the fund, which aims to raise €500 million by 2026. Meloni reassured investors, calling it “an investment in peace and European security.” - AFP