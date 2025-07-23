Zelensky defends Ukraine anti-corruption law changes amid protests

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky defended controversial legislative changes that strip two key anti-corruption agencies of their independence, triggering the first major protests since Russia’s invasion began.

“We all share a common enemy: the Russian occupiers,“ Zelensky said after meeting top officials. “Defending the Ukrainian state requires a strong law enforcement system that ensures real justice.”

The new law places the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under the authority of the prosecutor general, who is appointed by the president. Critics argue this consolidates power in Zelensky’s hands and risks political interference in corruption cases.

NABU and SAPO reiterated their opposition, stating that “unambiguous legislative steps are required to reinstate the guarantees revoked by parliament.” The law, passed on Tuesday, drew over 1,000 protesters in Kyiv despite martial law restrictions on gatherings.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center warned the changes would allow the prosecutor general to “stop investigations into all of the president’s friends.” The European Union called the move a “serious step back,“ while Transparency International Ukraine accused authorities of undermining post-revolution reforms.

NABU, established in 2015, has exposed widespread corruption, including within Zelensky’s administration. Recent raids on NABU offices, where an employee was detained for alleged espionage, raised further concerns over institutional independence.

Supporters argue political instability could benefit Russia, but critics fear the law weakens Ukraine’s anti-corruption progress. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called corruption a “sensitive topic” for Ukraine. - AFP