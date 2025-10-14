Zelensky to visit Trump in Washington this week for talks

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday that he will travel to Washington this week to meet US President Donald Trump.

Zelensky stated he would join a Ukrainian delegation already holding talks with US politicians and companies in the American capital.

He expressed hope that his meeting with President Trump would take place on Friday.

Trump confirmed the planned visit when questioned by a reporter during a fuel stop on his return journey from the Middle East.

The US president gave a brief affirmative response when asked about hosting Zelensky at the White House on Friday.

This will mark the Ukrainian leader’s third visit to the White House since January.

Zelensky revealed he had two telephone conversations with Trump over the weekend.

They discussed the significant challenges Ukraine faces from Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure.

The leaders also addressed the current situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Zelensky described their phone discussions as substantive but insufficient to cover all sensitive issues.

He made these comments while hosting European Union top diplomat Kaja Kallas in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian delegation that has already departed for the United States includes Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The delegation also comprises the heads of Zelensky’s presidential office and the national security council.

Diplomatic representatives are also part of the Ukrainian team in Washington.

Zelensky plans to hold additional meetings upon joining the delegation in the United States.

These meetings will include discussions with US military companies.

He will also meet with American senators and congressmen during his visit.

The main topics for discussion will focus on air defence systems for Ukraine.

They will also explore possibilities to increase pressure on Russia through various means. – AFP