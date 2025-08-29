Zelensky urges faster US weapons delivery under NATO arms deal

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for accelerated delivery of American weapons purchased for Ukraine by NATO member states.

Zelensky specifically emphasised the need for faster implementation of the weapons procurement arrangement during his address on Friday.

“We want this ‘corridor’ to work, to work a little faster,“ the Ukrainian president stated regarding the defence agreement.

The NATO initiative involves allied nations acquiring hundreds of millions of dollars worth of American military equipment for Ukraine’s defence needs.

This weapons procurement programme represents a coordinated international effort to strengthen Ukraine’s defensive capabilities against ongoing military aggression.

The Ukrainian leader’s comments highlight the urgent requirement for enhanced military support amid continuing security challenges.

Zelensky’s appeal underscores the critical importance of timely weapons deliveries for maintaining Ukraine’s defensive operations. – AFP