10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin apartment party

CHICAGO: At least 10 people were injured in an early morning shooting in Madison, capital of US state of Wisconsin, on Sunday.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 23. Nine people were injured by gunfire and another by broken glass at the party at a high-rise apartment in downtown Madison, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a press conference on Sunday. Police were called to the apartment complex around 12:45 a.m. (0545 GMT).

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Barnes said. The police recovered two different shell casings on the scene, which would indicate two different weapons.

No arrests have been made. The police believe it was likely a targeted incident. - Bernama, Xinhua