12 killed in lightning strikes in India's West Bengal

NEW DELHI: At least 12 people were killed and several others injured Thursday due to lightning in India's eastern state of West Bengal, officials said.

The casualties in the lightning strikes were reported in Malda district, about 327 km north of Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal, reported Xinhua.

Officials said all the victims were outside their houses working in orchards and fields when the lightning struck them.

Every year with the onset of monsoon season, hundreds die in lightning incidents in India.