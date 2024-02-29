14 killed in road crash in India’s Madhya Pradesh state

NEW DELHI: A road crash killed at least 14 people and injured about 20 in Madhya Pradesh state in central India.

The accident took place in the early hours of Thursday in the Dindori district, located about 470 km from the state capital Bhopal, according to local media reports.

The victims were returning from a social function when their pickup van spun out of control and fell into a 50-feet deep valley.

“The state government will provide financial assistance of 400,000 rupees (RM22,970) each to the families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to arrange for proper treatment of the injured,“ Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav said.

Reckless driving and bad condition of roads are among the major causes of road accidents in India. -Bernama