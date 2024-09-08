205 aid workers killed in Gaza since Oct 7: UNRWA

ISTANBUL: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced on Friday that 205 humanitarian aid workers have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza since Oct 7, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

In a statement, the UN agency reported that the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in “civilian casualties, displacement of people and the destruction of residential structures and public infrastructure.”

“As of Aug 7, the total number of UNRWA colleagues killed since Oct 7 is 205,” said the agency.

The statement also highlighted that “up to 1.9 million people (or nine in ten people) across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced (some up to 10 times).”

The health system remains “barely functional with 90 hospitals and primary health care centres not functioning,” according to the agency.

The UNRWA noted that it remains a “major actor in the health sector, providing health services across 10 primary health centers and up to 100 mobile medical points across the Gaza Strip. - Bernama, Anadolu