25th Annual Leaders’ Consultation enhances Malaysia-Brunei cooperation - PM Anwar

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: The 25th Annual Leaders’ Consultation between Malaysia and Brunei, held at Istana Nurul Iman here, has enhanced cooperation between the two countries, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said that in continuing the good relations between Malaysia and Brunei, the government cannot deny the role of previous leaders in maintaining this relationship.

However, he said the government is taking a different approach in continuing this cooperation to ensure that the relationship between Malaysia and Brunei can have a more effective impact on both countries.

“There are two aspects: first, we are committed to strengthening this relationship in all possible fields, and second, we also have a somewhat different approach from the previous one, where we seek direct relations in several aspects, even though they are subject to the final decision of the federal government, including direct relations between Brunei, Sabah and Sarawak.

“This is a practical approach because, at the border, there is also a need to enhance transportation and tourism links, which can benefit both Brunei and Malaysia,” he said at a press conference here today.

Among those present at the press conference at Brunei International Airport were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, and Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Earlier, the Prime Minister attended the 25th Annual Leaders’ Consultation between Malaysia and Brunei and had a four-eyed meeting with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman.

Elaborating on the cooperation, Anwar said Malaysia and Brunei agreed to enhance collaboration in various fields, including tourism, education, investment, literature, technology and military.

“I will also contact the state governments of Sarawak and Sabah to ensure that cooperation in these aspects, which cover several other fields, is also enhanced ... including agreed cooperation in tourism, particularly between Brunei, Sabah and Sarawak,“ he said.

Anwar said that in the field of education and higher education, several matters were discussed to implement various cooperation programmes, including the exchange of professors, lecturers and students, as well as exploring collaboration in research.

He said the Akademi Kepimpinan Pendidikan Tinggi (AKEPT) in Malaysia has also agreed to assist Brunei in providing leadership training for higher education and in enhancing the excellence of higher education institutions in that country.

The Prime Minister added that the Institut Kemahiran Tinggi Belia Negara (IKTBN) will also offer electric vehicle (EV) training programmes to youth from Brunei, and the Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka will strengthen cooperation with Brunei in the field of the Malay language.

“Other training will be in new areas such as energy transition, digital technology and semiconductors through GLCs (government-linked companies), the government and the private sector. So we gave an assurance to involve Brunei’s youth in cooperation through our capabilities,“ he said.

Anwar said military cooperation will also be enhanced, including officer exchange programmes between the two countries and joint training sessions.

Anwar also expressed gratitude to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah for the cooperation and support given to Petroliam Nasional Berhad in oil and gas exploration and production in the country.

“This is an approach that is only possible when these two countries have a close friendship,“ he said.

The Prime Minister arrived here yesterday for a two-day working visit in conjunction with the 25th Annual Leaders’ Consultation between Malaysia and Brunei, a high-level mechanism in the bilateral relations between the two countries.