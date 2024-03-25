26 hospitalised after consuming Japan drugmaker’s dietary supplements

TOKYO: The number of people hospitalised has risen to 26 over health damage after ingesting a dietary supplement product produced by Japanese drugmaker Kobayashi Pharmaceutical containing “beni-koji”, or red yeast rice, the company said on Monday.

The Osaka-based pharmaceutical giant reported six hospitalised cases of kidney damage and other health problems following intake of the red yeast rice products last Friday, raising fears of health risks associated with the product, reported Xinhua.

According to the company, its hotline established on Friday has been facing overwhelming demand, with a flurry of inquiries raising suspicions of a potential link between the supplement intake and adverse health effects.

In its Friday announcement, the company disclosed that in addition to the six hospitalised individuals, seven others sought outpatient care. Local media reports noted a potential increase in the number of outpatient cases, and that with the possibility of further escalation in the extent of harm, trust in the safety of the product has been significantly shaken.

The company has initiated a voluntary recall of five products containing red yeast rice ingredients, calling on consumers to stop ingesting the supplements, which were advertised as effective in lowering bad cholesterol but were found to contain unexpected ingredients.

According to local media reports, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, through its subsidiaries, supplied red yeast rice to 52 companies including beverage and food manufacturers and wholesalers. It is estimated that 16.1 tons were sold externally in the fiscal year 2023, with 6.9 tons used in supplements suspected of containing problematic ingredients. -Bernama