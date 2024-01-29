3 US soldiers killed in drone attack in Jordan

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has blamed “radical Iran-backed militant groups” for the deaths of three US soldiers in a drone attack in northeastern Jordan, near the border with Syria, reported German news agency (dpa).

Biden vowed on Sunday to “hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing” as he paid tribute to “the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack”.

Meanwhile in Baghdad, Xinhua reported that an Iraqi Shiite militia has claimed Sunday responsibility for drone attacks on three US bases in Syria and a naval facility in Israel.

The group said in an online statement that its fighters launched explosive-laden drones at three US military bases in Syria, including the al-Shaddadi base, the al-Tanf base, and the Rukban camp near Syria’s borders with Iraq and Jordan.

It added that it launched a fourth drone strike on the Zevulun naval facility near the port city of Haifa in Israel.

The group said the attacks were part of a series of retaliatory measures against the US forces amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command said in a statement that three US troops were killed and dozens more injured in a drone attack on a US base in northeastern Jordan, near the Syrian border.

Jordanian Minister of Government Communications, Muhannad Mubaidin, on Sunday confirmed to Jordan’s state-run Al Mamlaka TV that an attack had targeted the al-Tanf base in southeastern Syria, affirming that no attack targeting US forces occurred on the country’s soil. -Bernama-dpa/Xinhu