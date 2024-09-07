PETALING JAYA: The North Korean government has sentenced 30 teenagers to death or life imprisonment for watching South Korean dramas (K-drama).

50 to 60 teenagers of around 17-years-old in North Korea were found to be watching K-dramas.

According to Agency reports, 30 of them were sentenced to life imprisonment or death.

In 2020, North Korea enforced a new law where those caught importing or distributing South Korean audiovisual materials would be sentenced to death.

In January, video footage obtained by the BBC showed a North Korean court sentencing two 16-year-old boys to 12 years of hard labour for watching k-dramas.

In the clip, the handcuffed boys are reprimanded by officers in an outdoor stadium for not “deeply reflecting on their mistakes”.

This footage is being used for ideology education in North Korea, which serves to warn its citizens not to indulge in any South Korean entertainment material.