KABUL: The Afghan caretaker government’s Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has pardoned 349 inmates before Eid al-Adha, as announced by the country’s Supreme Court on Saturday.

According to the statement, an additional 279 inmates had their remaining prison sentences exempted, reported Xinhua.

Eid al-Adha, Afghanistan’s largest annual religious festival, will be celebrated from Monday to Wednesday.