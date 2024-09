4 suicide bombers killed as security forces repulse attack in NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Four suicide bombers were killed when security forces repulsed an attack on a military headquarters in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said on Saturday, reported Xinhua.

The incident happened in the Mohmand district of the province when the four terrorists in a group attacked a paramilitary Frontier Corps headquarters, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

The attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, said the ISPR, adding that all the four suicide bombers were neutralised before they could cause the intended damage.

Clearance operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it added.

The military said Pakistan’s security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the South Asian country.

- Bernama, Xinhua