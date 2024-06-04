4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes New Jersey, New York

WASHINGTON: A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook the northeastern US states of New Jersey and New York on Friday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported according to the United States Geological Survey.

“A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York,“ New York Governor Kathy Hochul also said on X.

“My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day,“ she wrote.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far. - Bernama, Anadolu