68 houses damaged by 4.6m Sukabumi earthquake: BNPB

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reported that at least 68 houses in Bogor and Sukabumi were damaged due to the 4.6-magnitude earthquake that shook Sukabumi District, West Java, on Thursday.

“The BNPB Operations Control Centre reported that the earthquake had affected 61 houses in Bogor District and seven in Sukabumi,“ Head of the BNPB Data, Information and Communication Centre Abdul Muhari stated here on Thursday, reported ANTARA.

He said that two houses incurred moderate damage while five were mildly damaged in Sukabumi.

Muhari reported that the earthquake occurred at 6.35 am local time in the Sukabumi area and could be felt as far as Bogor District.

The BMKG stated that the epicentre was 25 kilometese northwest of Sukabumi, at a depth of five kilometres.

Sub-districts affected by the earthquake in Bogor were Pamijahan, Leuwiliang, Nanggung, and Ciampe, and Kabandungan, Kalapanunggal, Kadudampi, and Cikembar in Sukabumi.

Until now, the Disaster Mitigation Agencies (BPBD) of Sukabumi and Bogor have deployed quick reaction teams to the affected locations to conduct further assessments and data collection in the field.

Based on information from the BMKG Shakemap and reports from the community, this earthquake was felt in the Pamijahan area, Bogor, at Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) Scale III-IV.

At MMI III-IV, vibrations were felt in houses as though a truck was passing by and caused the pottery to break.

Panggarangan, Bayah, Kalapanunggal, and Cilograng felt the shocks at MMI III, and vibrations were felt in houses.

Furthermore, Ciputat, Tangerang, Banten Province, felt the quake at MMI scale II-III where hung light objects swayed, and the vibration was felt by some people. -Bernama