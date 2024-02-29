9 missing in landslide in eastern Indonesia found alive

JAKARTA: Search-and-rescue operation for the remaining nine missing people following a landslide that hit a highway in the Indonesian province of South Sulawesi recently ended on Thursday as they were all found alive, a local official said, reported Xinhua.

The landslide triggered by torrential rain occurred in Luwu regency, around 340 km from the province’s capital of Makassar, on Monday morning with rescuers having evacuated five deceased and 10 people alive. Several vehicles were also buried by the landslide.

“The nine other victims have been found. So, we now end the emergency response action,“ said Makassar search-and-rescue agency chief Andi Sultan.

He also said the rescued are suffering from back pain and trauma, and were sent to nearby hospitals.

Hydrometeorological disasters like floods and landslides often occur in the Southeast Asian country during the rainy season. -Bernama