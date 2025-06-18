Tanaka and Murao strike more gold for Japan at judo worlds

SHIHO Tanaka won the women's -70kg title and Sanshiro Murao the men's -90kg to bring Japan's tally to six golds at the world judo championships on Tuesday.

Japan have won six of the 10 titles already attributed after five days of competition in Budapest.

Tanaka won the first individual world title of her career after settling for bronze last year in Abu Dhabi.

She beat world number one Lara Cvjetko in the final, with the Croatian judoka settling for silver as in 2022.

Olympic silver medallist Murao, 24, won an all-Japanese final, defeating defending world champion Goki Tajima on penalties after a duel of 8 minutes and 30 seconds.

Georgia's Lasha Bekauri was eliminated in the round of 16. At 24, he still has no world gold medals, despite his two Olympic titles.