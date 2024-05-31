Ahmad Zahid, Xuexiang hold meeting in Beijing

BEJING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today held a meeting with China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, at Villa 5, Diaoyutai State Guest House, here.

The meeting was in conjunction with his first official visit to the republic from May 22 to tomorrow at the invitation of Xuexiang.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development arrived at 10 am to hold a discussion with his counterpart for about an hour.

In their welcome speeches, he and Xuexiang expressed their appreciation of the diplomatic relations established between Malaysia and China since May 31, 1974.

After the discussion session, Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to attend the Celebration Ceremony of the 50th Anniversary of Malaysia-China Diplomatic Relations co-hosted by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing.

Ahmad Zahid who is the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Committee chairman, was accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin and Malaysian Ambassador to China Datuk Norman Muhamad.

Apart from that, Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on State Councillor and Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong in the Chinese capital this afternoon.

Ahmad Zahid will also host the Gala Reception for the 50th Anniversary of Malaysia-China Diplomatic Relations in the evening.

Earlier, a Wisma Putra statement said the Deputy Prime Minister’s official visit was to strengthen bilateral relations and is expected to explore opportunities for cooperation, especially in the field of education focusing on TVET, halal industry development as well as people-to-people exchanges.