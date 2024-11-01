Alaska Airlines cancels all 737-9 Max flights through Saturday

WASHINGTON: Alaska Airlines announced on Wednesday that it will cancel all flights involving Boeing 737 MAX-9 planes until Saturday, reported Anadolu News Agency (AA).

The announcement comes as the airline awaits documentation from Boeing and the United States (US) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to facilitate inspections of its 737-9 MAX fleet, following a cabin panel blowout incident last Friday.

In a statement, the airline said as of Wednesday morning they have decided to cancel all flights on 737 MAX-9 aircraft through Saturday, Jan 13, while they conduct inspections and prepare fully for return to service.

“This equates to between 110-150 flights per day. We hope this action provides guests with a little more certainty, and we are working around the clock to re-accommodate impacted guests on other flights,“

“We regret the significant disruption that has been caused for our guests by cancellations due to these aircraft being out of service,“ it reported the company added.

Following a midair incident that led to an emergency landing with passengers onboard while flying above the US state of Oregon, authorities issued a temporary grounding on Saturday for approximately 171 Boeing 737 MAX-9 aircraft to conduct safety inspections. –Bernama-AA