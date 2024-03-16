Albino buffalo fetches record price of 18 million baht

THAILAND: Ko Muang Phet, a prized albino buffalo, has fetched a record-breaking 18 million baht (RM2.3 million) at a Thai fair.

According to Nation Thailand, this uncommon and priceless animal is renowned for its size, attractiveness, and capacity to give birth to mainly albino offspring, making it a breeding superstar.

Ko Muang Phet even had a starring role in a Thai drama! After years of competition wins, the buffalo is now retired to focus on producing future generations of champion calves.

The owner, Damrongsak, driven by a passion for Thai buffaloes, turned his farm into a success story. He raised Ko Muang Phet, the prized albino buffalo, and nurtured it like a child.

Though selling Ko Muang Phet was tough, Damrongsak hopes its new owner will continue its legacy and help Thailand become a global leader in breeding albino buffaloes, revitalizing the industry for the future.

Read More:

Intricacies of exotic pet ownership

Poor law enforcement supporting animal abuse