Amazon orders employees back to office five days a week

SAN JOSE: Amazon’s chief executive officer Andy Jassy announced on Monday a full time return to the office for Amazon employees, emphasising the benefits of working together in person, the German news agency (dpa) reported.

Starting in January, employees will be expected to work in the office five days a week, with the option to work from home on occasions such as caring for a sick child or focusing on specific tasks, as was the case before the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we look back over the last five years, we continue to believe that the advantages of being together in the office are significant,“ Jassy wrote in a message to employees.

Amazon employees are currently allowed to work from home two days a week.

Jassy said Amazon will bring back assigned desk arrangements in locations that were previously organised that way.

Amazon’s decision comes as many companies are bringing their employees back to the office after months of remote work during the pandemic.

In Seattle, where Amazon has several high-rise buildings, working from home led to a decrease in sales in shops and restaurants.

Other US technology companies, such as Apple, have opted for a balance with three days a week in the office.