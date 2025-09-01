ACER made waves with an innovative lineup spanning laptops, AI-powered PCs, handheld gaming devices and sustainable computing solutions. The announcements include the Swift Go, Aspire Vero, Predator Helios, Nitro V and Nitro Blaze product lines, alongside peripherals like the Acer Connect M6E 5G Mobile Wi-Fi and Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller. With a strong focus on AI, sustainability and performance, Acer continues to redefine possibilities across the tech ecosystem.
Lightweight power meets sustainability
The Swift Go series and Aspire Vero 16 laptops show Acer merging performance with eco-consciousness while delivering connectivity solutions for mobile users.
• Swift Go laptops
The Swift Go 14 and 16 models combine ultra-thin designs with Intel Core Ultra 200H processors and Intel Arc graphics. Equipped with vibrant 3K Oled or 2K IPS touch displays, these devices deliver vivid visuals, certified by Vesa DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 and Eyesafe 2.0 standards. Features like Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory and onboard AI tools for productivity, creativity and conferencing, make these devices ideal for mobile professionals.
• Aspire Vero 16
Honoured as a CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree, the Aspire Vero 16 showcases a carbon-neutral design with a chassis of over 70% post-consumer recycled plastic and bio-based oyster shell material. It features Intel Core Ultra processors and easy-to-repair designs to extend product lifespans. The 16-inch laptop also supports high-resolution displays, robust connectivity options and durability certified by MIL-STD-810H standards.
• Acer Connect M6E and Acer Wave D7
Mobile users will appreciate the Acer Connect M6E 5G Mobile Wi-Fi, providing high-speed internet access in over 135 countries with up to 28 hours of battery life and support for up to 20 devices. The Acer Wave D7 Wi-Fi 7 dongle enhances connectivity further, delivering speeds of up to 2,880 Mbps with tri-band technology and multi-link optimisation for smooth online experiences.
Expanding AI capabilities with Copilot+ PCs
Acer introduced its Copilot+ PC ecosystem, powered by advanced processors with integrated neural processing units (NPUs).
• Swift Go AI and Aspire AI laptops
The Swift Go AI laptops leverage AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors, offering up to 50 AI Tops for accelerated AI workloads and enhanced battery life. These devices feature Oled displays with up to 3K resolution and an anodised aluminium chassis for sleek portability. Meanwhile, the Aspire 14 AI balances simplicity and power, with Intel Core Ultra processors, sustainable materials and up to 22 hours of video playback.
• Aspire S AI and Aspire C AI AIO desktops
The Aspire S AI and Aspire C AI desktops bring minimalist designs to modern homes, powered by Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen AI processors. These devices offer immersive visuals with Full HD and QHD displays, advanced wireless connectivity and eco-friendly construction.
• Revo Box AI Mini PC
Acer also launched the compact Revo Box AI, measuring just 0.75 litres but packed with Intel Core Ultra processors, up to 32 GB of memory and 1 TB of storage. This portable solution delivers massive performance for demanding tasks and features flexible connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6E and dual 2.5G Ethernet ports.
Gaming meets AI power
Acer redefined gaming laptops with the Predator Helios 16 AI, Helios 18 AI and Helios Neo 16S AI models, featuring cutting-edge NVidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs and Intel® Core Ultra 9 processors.
• Flagship Helios AI models
The Helios 16 AI and Helios 18 AI cater to hardcore gamers with up to 64 GB memory, 6 TB storage and advanced cooling technologies like 6th Gen AeroBlade™ fans. Their stunning Oled and Mini LED displays support NVidia DLSS 4 and ray tracing for immersive visuals.
• Helios Neo 16S AI
The Helios Neo 16S AI offers a more compact form factor without sacrificing power. With AMD Ryzen processors and NVidia RTX 5070 Ti GPUs, this model balances gaming and creative applications.
Acer also unveiled the Predator XB323QX gaming monitor, featuring a 5K display, NVidia G-Sync Pulsar technology and up to a 288 Hz refresh rate for unparalleled clarity and smoothness.
Accessible gaming innovations
Expanding its gaming portfolio, Acer introduced the Nitro Blaze handheld devices and Nitro V laptops, designed for gamers seeking affordability and performance.
• Nitro Blaze handhelds
The Nitro Blaze 8 and Blaze 11 are powered by AMD Ryzen 7 processors, with WQXGA touch displays offering up to 144 Hz refresh rates. These devices feature AMD Radeon graphics, up to 2 TB storage and Acer’s Game Space app for easy access to gaming libraries. The accompanying Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller enhances mobile gaming with its foldable design and fast-charging capabilities.
• Nitro V AI gaming laptops
The Nitro V series offers screen sizes tailored to various preferences in 14-inch, 15-inch, 16-inch and 17-inch models. These laptops include the Nitro V 15, featuring AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS or Intel Core 7 240H processors, 180 Hz refresh rates and 3 ms response times. The Nitro V 15 also supports up to 32 GB memory and 2 TB storage, ensuring smooth gameplay and multitasking. The AI-powered lineup features NVidia RTX 4050 GPUs, delivering lifelike visuals with ray tracing and NVidia DLSS 3.5.
Availability
The new Acer devices will begin rolling out globally quarterly this year, with prices and configurations varying by region.