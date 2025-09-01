ACER made waves with an innovative lineup spanning laptops, AI-powered PCs, handheld gaming devices and sustainable computing solutions. The announcements include the Swift Go, Aspire Vero, Predator Helios, Nitro V and Nitro Blaze product lines, alongside peripherals like the Acer Connect M6E 5G Mobile Wi-Fi and Nitro Mobile Gaming Controller. With a strong focus on AI, sustainability and performance, Acer continues to redefine possibilities across the tech ecosystem.

Lightweight power meets sustainability

The Swift Go series and Aspire Vero 16 laptops show Acer merging performance with eco-consciousness while delivering connectivity solutions for mobile users.

• Swift Go laptops

The Swift Go 14 and 16 models combine ultra-thin designs with Intel Core Ultra 200H processors and Intel Arc graphics. Equipped with vibrant 3K Oled or 2K IPS touch displays, these devices deliver vivid visuals, certified by Vesa DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 and Eyesafe 2.0 standards. Features like Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory and onboard AI tools for productivity, creativity and conferencing, make these devices ideal for mobile professionals.

• Aspire Vero 16

Honoured as a CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree, the Aspire Vero 16 showcases a carbon-neutral design with a chassis of over 70% post-consumer recycled plastic and bio-based oyster shell material. It features Intel Core Ultra processors and easy-to-repair designs to extend product lifespans. The 16-inch laptop also supports high-resolution displays, robust connectivity options and durability certified by MIL-STD-810H standards.

• Acer Connect M6E and Acer Wave D7

Mobile users will appreciate the Acer Connect M6E 5G Mobile Wi-Fi, providing high-speed internet access in over 135 countries with up to 28 hours of battery life and support for up to 20 devices. The Acer Wave D7 Wi-Fi 7 dongle enhances connectivity further, delivering speeds of up to 2,880 Mbps with tri-band technology and multi-link optimisation for smooth online experiences.

Expanding AI capabilities with Copilot+ PCs

Acer introduced its Copilot+ PC ecosystem, powered by advanced processors with integrated neural processing units (NPUs).

• Swift Go AI and Aspire AI laptops

The Swift Go AI laptops leverage AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors, offering up to 50 AI Tops for accelerated AI workloads and enhanced battery life. These devices feature Oled displays with up to 3K resolution and an anodised aluminium chassis for sleek portability. Meanwhile, the Aspire 14 AI balances simplicity and power, with Intel Core Ultra processors, sustainable materials and up to 22 hours of video playback.