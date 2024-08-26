Anwar hails Brunei Sultan’s unwavering support, pledges to strengthen Malaysia-Brunei ties

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the profound significance of the personal rapport demonstrated by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, stating that this bond will be carefully cultivated to strengthen the ties between Malaysia and Brunei.

Anwar expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Sultan for the warm relationship, recalling how deeply touched he was by the monarch’s visit to Kuala Lumpur shortly after his appointment as Prime Minister in 2022 – a visit made without an official invitation – solely to offer support.

He noted that the personal bond between the leaders of Malaysia and Brunei is crucial and should be leveraged to enhance ties between the two nations.

“This is a development that, to me, is very personal and deeply meaningful. It also demonstrates Brunei’s readiness to open a new chapter in further strengthening bilateral ties,“ he said at a press conference at the Brunei International Airport here today.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had attended the 25th Annual Leaders’ Consultation between Malaysia and Brunei, during which he had a four-eyed meeting with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at the Nurul Iman Palace here.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah came to Kuala Lumpur on Nov 28, 2022, just days after Anwar was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister on Nov 24, 2022.

Anwar also noted that the close cooperation between Malaysia and Brunei will benefit the states of Sabah and Sarawak, which share borders with Brunei.

Brunei, he said, has shown keen interest in collaborating on new agricultural projects in Sabah and Sarawak, with the Federal Government offering full support for these initiatives.

“Brunei has also requested collaboration with the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities at the (Malaysian) federal level, and I have communicated that this should be enhanced,“ he said.

He added that the two countries also have agreed to cooperate in the tourism sector, particularly involving Brunei, Sabah, and Sarawak, as well as in transportation, which could act as a catalyst for tourism.

“This involves flights between Brunei, Sabah, and Sarawak, as well as the Peninsula, which could greatly benefit both nations,“ he added.

Anwar then departed for Kuala Lumpur this afternoon, concluding his two-day working visit to Brunei.