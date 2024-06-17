Around 30 M’sian couples head to southern Thailand each month for polygamy

NARATHIWAT: The Narathiwat Islamic Religious Council has disclosed that at least 30 couples from Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan and Terengganu travel to the province every month to enter into polygamous marriages.

Its deputy president, Abdul Aziz Che Mamat said the majority of these couples came with the intention of formalising their relationships and were willing to travel long distances for this purpose.

“However, getting married in southern Thailand is not as easy as it may seem. There are specific conditions that must be met, including background checks on the couples.

“One of the mandatory conditions is the presentation of the divorce certificate or the death certificate of a previous spouse if the woman is a widow or divorcee. If these conditions are not met or are questionable, the solemnisation will not be allowed to proceed,” he told Bernama recently.

Abdul Aziz emphasised that marriages are not conducted recklessly, as everyone must consider the lineage and future implications if they are not truthful.

He added that couples wishing to practice polygamy in southern Thailand must obtain verification from the Malaysian Consulate General Office in Songkhla and register their marriages in Malaysia to avoid future problems.