Around 40 civilians killed, others injured in Israeli shelling of displaced persons’ tents in Rafah

GAZA: In a new massacre, at least 40 civilians were killed and others were injured, mostly children and women, in the Israeli occupation’s bombardment of the tents of displaced people northwest of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

Local sources reported that at least 40 citizens were killed and others were injured after the occupation forces targeted, with at least eight missiles, the tents of people sheltering in a displacement camp that was recently established near the warehouses of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), northwest of Rafah.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that its crews transported a large number of bodies and injured after the occupation targeted the tents of the displaced in Rafah.

PRCS warned that hospitals are incapable of handling this large number of victims as a result of the occupation’s deliberate destruction of the health system in Gaza, noting that some of the victims were transported to makeshift medical centers.

PRCS confirmed that the people who were inside the tents, mostly children and women, were burnt alive.

The targeted area, which is crowded with thousands of displaced persons, was previously declared by the occupation as a safe zone.

The Israeli occupation continued today its aggression against the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7 last year, killing 35,984 people, the majority of whom were children and women, and injuring 80,643 others. Thousands of victims remain missing under the rubble or scattered on the roads.