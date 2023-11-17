Assess us in a professional, fair manner: Fahmi

SAN FRANCISCO: The Unity Government, which will mark its first year in power, has its shortcomings but any assessment has to be made professionally and fairly, says Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

“I dare say, even myself, I have a lot to learn. It is my first term as a minister... there are a lot of challenges, no doubt.”

“But I think the Cabinet members... many are experienced but there are also a lot of first-time ministers who have to spend a lot of time learning the ropes,” he said when asked about the general perception that some ministers are not up to the mark.

As such, it is up to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim if he wishes to reshuffle the Cabinet, Fahmi told the Malaysian media on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting here, which ends today.

“It is fair to say that there will be some who need to work harder and smarter. I don’t disagree.”

He said it was also vital to look at whether it is the ministry or the minister where deficiencies can be found and, if there are problems, how can they be solved.

“So, it is not necessarily the minister himself or herself. You can have a good minister, but if there are other problems there, then you will still face problems,” he said.

He added that overall, the Unity Government has attained many achievements, despite the domestic and global challenges.

“The prices of goods and inflation are under control. For the communications sector, the rate of inflation remains at -3.7 per cent, thus allowing the people to gain access to the Internet and digital economy,” he said.

He also cited the success of programmes like the MADANI Medical Scheme, the increase in ‘Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah’ (STR) cash aid and assistance to farmers and padi planters - the first increase in 25 years.

In terms of investments, the government has managed to attract a lot of investments from the Middle East, China and the United States, he said.

“But, at the same time, there are things which are works in progress, such as institutional reforms, which will take some time,” he added.

Fahmi said a grand celebration would be held from Dec 8 to Dec 10 to mark the Unity Government’s one-year anniversary, adding that all the successes of the government will be compiled and disseminated.

“Although the main celebration will be in Bukit Jalil, we will ensure all mediums are galvanised and the message and achievements of the Unity Government are disseminated nationwide,” he said.-Bernama