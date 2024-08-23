Astrazeneca warns of shifting UK vaccine production to US - Reports

MOSCOW: British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca may relocate its vaccine manufacturing operations from the United Kingdom to the United States if the Labour government cuts funding promised by the Conservatives, Sputnik quoted the Financial Times newspaper report on Friday, citing sources.

The company has warned the UK government that it could relocate its vaccine manufacturing site on Merseyside to Philadelphia amid a deadlock in negotiations over the Labour’s plans to slash state aid promised to the project from £90 million (US$118 million) to £40 million.

AstraZeneca reportedly expects to receive more generous financial support in Philadelphia. It could also move manufacturing to India, where the company used to produce vaccines, the Financial Times said. - Bernama, Sputnik