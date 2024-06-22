At least 11 shot, 3 fatally, in US state of Arkansas mass shooting

WASHINGTON: At least 11 people were shot, including three who later died from their injuries, during a mass shooting at a grocery store in the southern US state of Arkansas on Friday morning.

Anadolu Agency reported the shooter, identified as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey of New Edinburg, Arkansas, was arrested.

After being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a shootout with police, Posey was taken into custody and faces three counts of capital murder charges.

Arkansas State Police responded to the incident at the Mad Butcher grocery store in the city of Fordyce and engaged in a gunfight with the lone suspect, according to authorities.

A video of the scene shows a man in a parking lot armed with a shotgun exchanging fire with officers.

The eight civilians who were wounded sustained injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to extremely critical, it reported Mike Hagar, head of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety said.

“The situation is secure and contained. There are no active threats to the community,“ Hagar said during a briefing.

In addition to hundreds of gun incidents at schools and in public areas, the US has seen several shootings at stores in recent years, including a 2019 attack at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas that killed 23 people. - Bernama, Anadolu