Aussie pilot kidnapped in Papua New Guinea: Report

ISTANBUL: An Australian pilot was reportedly kidnapped on Monday in Papua New Guinea.

According to ABC News, the unnamed pilot was kidnapped in the highlands of the Pacific Island nation, Anadolu Agency reported.

The pilot was “working in a remote area near the border of Hela and Southern Highlands when the kidnapping occurred”.

Whether or not the local crew were part of the hostage situation remains unknown.

Last year, an Australian professor along with his local researchers were taken hostage in the same area. -Bernama