Australian government unveils new digital ID system

CANBERRA: The Australian government has announced plans to launch a world-leading digital identification system.

Bill Shorten, the minister for government services, on Tuesday said that Australians will be able to use the Trust Exchange (TEx) programme to digitally verify their identities and credentials using a QR code on the existing myGov smartphone app by the end of 2024.

He said in a speech to the National Press Club in Canberra that the system would eliminate the need for people to hand over sensitive documents such as a passport or driver’s licence, giving Australians more control over the personal information they share.

Currently, in a proof-of-concept stage, the technology will securely store information already maintained by the government including users’ date of birth, address, citizenship or visa status, qualifications and occupational licences.

Shorten described it as a world-leading digital ID platform and said he hopes it will rival the gold standard for data protection.

He said the system could be used when applying for jobs, checking into hotels or at venues with age requirements.

“Whatever the case, online or in person, you choose what is shared, you consent to it being shared, and you can trust it is safe,“ he told the press club.

“All that has been exchanged has been a digital ‘thumbs up’ from the government that you are who you say you are.”

Records of what information was shared and who it was shared with will be available for users in the myGov system.

The rollout of TEx will be managed by Services Australia, which will partner with other government systems.