Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev claims thumping victory in early presidential election

BAKU: Incumbent Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev obtained a landslide victory with 92.05 per cent of the votes in Wednesday’s snap presidential election, chairman of the Central Election Commission, Mazahir Panahov, told a news conference on Thursday, reported Xinhua.

With 93.35 per cent of the ballots counted, Aliyev confidently secured a fifth consecutive term. None of the other candidates has won more than three per cent so far, with the runner-up getting just 2.19 per cent, said Panahov.

The commission added that over 4.6 million people cast their ballots at 6,537 polling stations in 125 constituencies.

A total of 790 international observers, representing 72 global organisations and 89 countries, monitored the electoral proceedings.

The final election results will be announced on Feb 9. -Bernama