Biden hosts Italy's Meloni as Ukraine fears mount

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden hosts Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House Friday, for talks dominated by worries about the future of US military support for Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.

Despite their political differences, the far-right Italian leader, 47, and the veteran Democrat, 81, have had warm relations, particularly because of Meloni's strong support for Kyiv as it battles Russia's invasion.

But Meloni's visit comes as US aid for Ukraine is blocked by infighting in Washington, with Biden desperately trying to persuade skeptical Republicans in Congress to pass a $60 billion package of military assistance.

Biden also hosted Meloni last July, and the White House said her latest visit would “reaffirm the strong relationship between the United States and Italy.”

“They will discuss shared approaches to address global challenges, including their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine as it confronts Russia’s aggression,“ Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

They would also discuss how to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from escalating regionally and delivering humanitarian aid to people in devastated Gaza, she said.

Italy called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza on Thursday after Israeli troops opened fire at an aid convoy, while the United States said the incident underscored the need for a “temporary” truce.

Meloni and Biden meanwhile would also discuss North Africa, the source of migrant flows to Italy, and “close transatlantic coordination regarding the People’s Republic of China,“ the White House said.

- Ukraine worries -

Italy currently holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) nations and will host a leaders' summit in June that is also set to be dominated by Ukraine and Gaza.

The United States's Western allies have reacted with alarm to the political chaos in Washington that has stalled aid for Ukraine, allowing Russia's invading forces to make a series of recent breakthroughs.

Republicans have said they will not pass aid until Biden takes action to curb migrant crossings over the US-Mexico border, but have refused to pass bills doing just that. The president has accused them of playing politics in an election year.

The Ukraine aid blockage was “obviously having a demonstrable impact on not just our national security but the security of partners and allies around the world,“ White House Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said Thursday.

The leaders of a number of key US allies have visited or will visit the White House in the early months of 2024 as they seek to shore up Ukraine's increasingly desperate position.

Italy has emerged as a staunch European ally for Washington in backing Kyiv, despite the presence in Meloni's government of figures like deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, once an outspoken admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The United States wants to ensure that Italy does not get too close to China.

In December, Italy backed out of Beijing's controversial Belt and Road infrastructure project, four years after it became the only G7 nation to sign up. -AFP