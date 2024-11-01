Biden’s son to appear in California Court on tax charges

WASHINGTON: Hunter Biden is set to appear in a US district court in California on Thursday to face arraignment on nine tax charges, including three felony charges.

Biden is scheduled to attend a hearing at the US District Court for the Central District of California’s Los Angeles courthouse.

In December, prosecutors charged Biden with nine criminal charges for allegedly spending money on an “extravagant lifestyle” instead of paying federal taxes.

Biden engaged in a four-year scheme to avoid at least US$1.4 million in federal taxes, prosecutors said.

He also faces tax and firearms charges in Delaware. Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, told Sputnik in December that Biden was targeted with the variety of charges due to his connection to US President Joe Biden.

Moreover, Biden faces possible contempt of Congress charges from the US House of Representatives, after defying a subpoena to provide closed-door testimony as part of House lawmakers’ probe into alleged criminal activity by the Biden family.

Joe Biden has denied involvement in his son’s foreign business affairs. He continues to support his son as he “continues to rebuild” his life, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Biden will not pardon his son if he is convicted, Jean-Pierre added. -Bernama