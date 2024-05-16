Biden, Trump agree to two presidential debates

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the presumptive presidential nominees for the Democratic and Republican parties in this year’s presidential election, on Wednesday agreed to hold two campaign debates in June and September.

The debates between Biden and Trump will be hosted by two television networks CNN and ABC, respectively, said Xinhua

“I’ve received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place,“ said Biden in a post on X, formerly know as Twitter, adding that he has also “received and accepted an invitation to a debate hosted by ABC on Sept 10th”.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal,“ Biden said.

Trump also confirmed that he will debate Biden at the two proposed times in June and September, adding that he would strongly recommend more than two debates.

According to CNN, the debate will be held in the network’s Atlanta studios with no audience present. ABC also reported that Biden and Trump agreed to a prime-time debate at ABC News studios.