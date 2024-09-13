  1. World

Boeing workers prepare to strike after rejecting new labour contract - Reports

Boeing factory workers hold signs as they wait to vote on their first full contract in 16 years, at an International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 union hall, in Renton, Washington, U.S. September 12, 2024. - REUTERS/David Ryder

MOSCOW: More than 30,000 Boeing employees were poised to strike on Friday after overwhelmingly voting against a new labour contract, reported Sputnik.

Workers in the Seattle area and Oregon rejected a tentative agreement proposed by Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, with 94.6 percent voting against it. They voted 96 per cent in favour of the strike – well above the two-thirds majority needed to halt work, CNBC reported.

While the proposal reportedly offered a 25 per cent increase in wages, improved healthcare and retirement benefits, the union had aimed for raises of approximately 40 per cent.

Boeing has lost around US$8 billion this year and has a mounting debt problem. Production is below expectations due to manufacturing issues and labour shortages. It attracted additional federal attention on its production lines after a tire blowout on a nearly new Boeing 737 Max 9 at the beginning of the year.

- Bernama, Sputnik