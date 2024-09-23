BRICS energy ministers will meet on sidelines of Russian Energy Week: Putin

MOSCOW: BRICS energy ministers will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum to outline ways to strengthen the organisation’s role in the global energy dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, reported Sputnik.

“A meeting of the BRICS energy ministers, which will become one of the key events of the year of Russia’s chairmanship in this association, will take place on the sidelines of the forum. During the talks, it is necessary to agree on common principles for our countries of a fair energy transition, and outline ways to strengthen the role of BRICS in the global energy dialogue,“ Putin said in an address to the forum participants and guests.

- Bernama, Sputnik