PETALING JAYA: A British woman was fined S$5,000 (approx. RM16,668) on Thursday (Sep 5) for a theft spree at Singapore’s Changi Airport while in transit to Bali.

Tanya Bridget Hughes, 36, stole a variety of items, including cosmetics, books, neck pillows, chocolates and a water tumbler, totaling more than S$600 (approx. RM2000) in value over a period of one hour and forty minutes on May 31.

Hughes pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, while another five charges were taken into consideration, Channel News Asia reported.

The British national was at Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 on May 31, waiting for her 4.10pm flight to Bali.

Around 1pm, she visited The Shilla Cosmetics and Perfumes Outlet, where she concealed a pack of Estee Lauder eye cream worth over S$158 (approx. RM526) in her bag after paying for two other products.

She then proceeded to Charles & Keith, where she stole a black shoulder bag and pouch worth more than S$82 (approx. RM273).

She also stole two books, The Daily Stoic and Atomic Habits, worth about S$37 (approx. RM123) from WHSmith, two neck pillows valued at approximately S$50 (approx. RM166) each, two trays of chocolates totaling about S$46 (approx. RM153) from 7-Eleven, four tubes of La Roche Posay sunblock and moisturiser worth about S$154 (approx. RM513), and a S$59.90 (approx. RM200) water tumbler from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

Her spree was halted when she was caught and arrested at the airport.

During sentencing, the prosecutor called for a minimum fine of S$5,000, emphasising that it is “already very lenient” when the defence requested the fine to be reduced to S$2,000 (approx. RM6,668)

“S$5,000 is lenient because it’s not going to be crushing on the accused,“ the prosecutor said, noting Hughes’ financial stability from rental income.

Hughes’ lawyer, Jeremy Mark Pereira, apologised for her late arrival to court, citing transportation issues, and expressed her deep regret.

“At the outset, my client is deeply embarrassed and sorry for her conduct. This is the first time she is in trouble with the law anywhere in the world,“ he said, adding that she is committed to seeking help and never offending again.

Deputy Principal District Judge Ong Chin Rhu acknowledged Hughes’ personal circumstances but stressed the need to address “the extent of your criminality.”

She deemed the fine proposed by the prosecution reasonable, which Hughes paid in full.

For each count of theft, Hughes could have faced up to three years in jail, a fine, or both.