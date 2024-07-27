Brunei declares new temporary restricted airspace

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Brunei’s Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) announced that areas within three nautical miles (5.56 kilometres) radius of specific locations in the country are declared temporary restricted airspace, reported Xinhua quoting local media reports on Saturday.

The areas include Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar Ali Saifuddien, a renowned park in Bandar Seri Begawan, the country’s capital, on July 29 and August 4, and Padang Bandaran, Jalan Sultan in Kuala Belait, located in western Brunei, on July 30, the DCA was quoted by local daily Borneo Bulletin as saying.

Unauthorised aircraft, including unmanned aerial vehicles, are not allowed to operate in the restricted airspace, and the failure to comply with the regulation is considered a contravention of the laws and regulations of Brunei, according to the DCA. - Bernama, Xinhua