Bus-truck collision leaves 19 dead in North Mexico

MEXICO CITY: At least 19 people were killed early Tuesday after a double-decker passenger bus collided with a trailer truck on the Mazatlan-Culiacan Highway in northern Mexico, Sinaloa state Attorney General Sara Bruna Quinonez Estrada confirmed, reported Xinhua.

In a message posted on social media platform X, the head of the Sinaloa State Attorney General’s Office said: “So far, according to the work that is still being carried out in that area, 19 lifeless bodies have been registered” at the site of the accident in the municipality of Elota.

“We still do not have the total number of people who were travelling; we are in the process of comparing it with the (bus) company’s list,“ she said.

The bus burst into flames following the impact and bodies were burnt beyond recognition, so it will take time “to verify the identification” of the dead, she added.

In a later statement, Sinaloa’s government said the bus was travelling between Guadalajara and Los Mochis when the accident occurred at 5.15 am local time.

The trailer overturned on the road when the bus drove into it, resulting in both vehicles catching fire.

The cause of the accident has not been verified, according to local media.–Bernama-Xinhua