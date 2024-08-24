Cambodia intensifies monitoring of mpox, other infectious diseases at border gates

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia on Saturday told local authorities along border provinces to step up efforts in monitoring and preventing the imports of mpox and other viral diseases such as H5N1 bird flu and anthrax, reported Xinhua.

In a letter to provincial governors along the border provinces, Health Minister Chheang Ra said the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Aug 14 declared mpox a global public health emergency of international concern due to its rapid spread in some African countries.

Also, there have been infections of H5N1 avian influenza from poultry to human and anthrax in the region and in neighbouring countries, he added.

According to the minister, to date, Cambodia had recorded a total of 20 mpox cases with no death, and 72 human cases of H5N1 bird flu with 43 deaths.

“In this context, I would like to request all of you to pay attention to monitoring and preventing these infectious diseases that can be imported from other countries, by strengthening quarantine measures... in order to protect our Cambodian people’s health,“ he said.

He also advised provincial governors to deploy quarantine officers at the country’s border gates.

- Bernama, Xinhua