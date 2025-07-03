SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2025 - Conexus Studio, a leading workplace design and build firm based in Singapore, is strengthening its Southeast Asia presence with new offices in Bangkok, Thailand, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This strategic move enhances Conexus’s ability to serve clients across the region, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in workplace transformation.

The new offices complement Conexus Studio’s Singapore headquarters, which serves as a hub for collaboration across Southeast Asia and China. The expansion allows Conexus to work more closely with businesses, providing localized expertise for clients across the region. With teams in Thailand and Malaysia, Conexus ensures tailored solutions that fit the unique needs of each market.

Brendan Khor, Group Managing Director of Conexus Studio, said: “This expansion isn’t just about growing our footprint — it’s about strengthening partnerships and delivering solutions with greater precision and relevance. It reflects our vision of building meaningful relationships and supporting clients with localized expertise and seamless service.”

A Strategic Move into Malaysia and Thailand

Darius Chin, Country Head of Malaysia, shared that growth opportunities, including Special Economic Zones and the rapidly growing data center landscape, made expansion a logical next step. “Our projects and relationships in Kuala Lumpur laid the groundwork for this move, enabling us to support businesses in creating dynamic work environments,“ he added.

Nat Jentraichan, Country Director for Thailand, highlighted opportunities in Thailand’s evolving workspace design market, where businesses are increasingly prioritizing creative, people-centric office spaces. “Conexus Studio is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to this transformation. Our goal is to create workspaces that authentically reflect the unique culture and needs of companies in Thailand,“ she said.

Elevating Workplace Excellence Across Southeast Asia

The expansion represents a pivotal step in Conexus Studio’s mission to redefine workplace design and elevate industry standards across the region. This move enables Conexus to deliver bespoke solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprise clients, reinforces the firm’s leadership in innovative design and its dedication to creating employee-centric environments that inspire collaboration, boost productivity, and reflect each market’s cultural identities. With this expansion, Conexus Studio continues to empower businesses to redefine their workspaces and thrive in a competitive global landscape.

